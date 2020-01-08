Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on OESX. ValuEngine lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.21.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott A. Green sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 526,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,756.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 29,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $111,979.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 645,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,570.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,296 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,090,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 182,716 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

