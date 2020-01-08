Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

OXM has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on Oxford Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of OXM opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.76. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $85.36.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $383,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 2,421.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 53.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Oxford Industries by 10.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Oxford Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

