PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parker Drilling Company provides drilling services and rental tools to the energy industry. The Company’s Drilling Services business serves operators through the use of Parker-owned and customer-owned rig fleets, specializing in remote and harsh environment regions. Its Rental Tools Services business supplies premium equipment and well services to operators on land and offshore markets. Parker Drilling Company is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

PKD opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.25. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $160.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 77,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,517,378.46. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,137 shares of company stock worth $1,993,307. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKD. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ Company Profile

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

