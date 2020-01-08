Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) SVP Edward W. Gaty Sells 8,658 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $1,078,007.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,229,500.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PCTY opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.43. Paylocity Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $130.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.81, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $126.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.15 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

PCTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 53.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,897,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 99.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

