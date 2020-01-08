PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Get PC Tel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $8.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. PC Tel has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.48 and a beta of -0.11.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. PC Tel had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PC Tel will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PC Tel by 4.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,487,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 61,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PC Tel by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PC Tel by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 47,033 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PC Tel by 28.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 356,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 78,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PC Tel during the third quarter worth about $1,985,000. 57.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PC Tel

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for PC Tel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Tel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.