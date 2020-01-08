Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 870 ($11.44) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 786 ($10.34) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 893.60 ($11.75).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD stock opened at GBX 811.29 ($10.67) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 799.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 702.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 358.80 ($4.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 850.01 ($11.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.