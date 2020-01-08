Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN)

Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON WEN opened at GBX 18.98 ($0.25) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. Wentworth Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 24 ($0.32).

In related news, insider Iain McLaren purchased 100,000 shares of Wentworth Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,308.87).

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. Its principal assets include the Rovuma onshore block covering an area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers located in northern Mozambique; and the Mnazi Bay concession covering an area of approximately 756 square kilometers situated in south-eastern Tanzania.

