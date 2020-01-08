Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 97.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.

Get Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PFLT opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $477.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $13.42.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.53 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

PFLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $96,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $106,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.