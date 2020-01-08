Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) PT Raised to $8.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

PERI opened at $7.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $172.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $7.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Perion Network by 14,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Perion Network by 491.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 52,175 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

