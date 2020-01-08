Peter D’arrigo Sells 5,000 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peter D’arrigo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Peter D’arrigo sold 8,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $568,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Peter D’arrigo sold 10,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Peter D’arrigo sold 10,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $699,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $324,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $321,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total transaction of $314,050.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00.

Shares of ENV opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.71. Envestnet Inc has a 12-month low of $49.39 and a 12-month high of $73.94.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENV. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Envestnet by 19.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Envestnet during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Envestnet by 19.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

