Peyto Exploration & Development’s (PEY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their hold rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.45.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$3.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $603.44 million and a P/E ratio of 3.97. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$2.57 and a one year high of C$8.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$104.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.59, for a total transaction of C$53,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$307,339.90.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.