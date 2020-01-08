PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s current price.

PFSW has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of PFSweb in a report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of PFSweb in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.95.

Shares of PFSW opened at $4.30 on Monday. PFSweb has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $67.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PFSweb will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PFSweb in the first quarter valued at $104,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in PFSweb by 31.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PFSweb by 4.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PFSweb by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in PFSweb by 11.2% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 138,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

