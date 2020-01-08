Philip Morris International’s (PM) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of PM opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.94. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

