Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives $32.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth about $154,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.74. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

