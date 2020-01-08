Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:PMX opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

