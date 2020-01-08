Piper Jaffray Companies Begins Coverage on Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

TUFN has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $31.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.40% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

