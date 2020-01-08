Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plantronics is a global leader in audio communications for businesses and consumers. They have pioneered new trends in audio technology for 50 years, creating innovative products that allow people to simply communicate. From unified communication solutions to Bluetooth® headsets, they deliver uncompromising quality, an ideal experience, and extraordinary service. Plantronics is used by every company in the Fortune 100, as well as 911 dispatch, air traffic control and the New York Stock Exchange. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLT. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

NYSE PLT opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $461.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $152,365.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,255.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.89 per share, for a total transaction of $95,767.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,830.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,121,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Plantronics in the third quarter worth $1,070,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

