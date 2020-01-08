PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,293 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $17,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 247,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $3,044,000.00. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $19,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at $56,397,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,623 shares of company stock worth $28,044,817 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $157.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $117.17 and a twelve month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

