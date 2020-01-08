Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust (LON:PCFT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust PLC (LON:PCFT)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150.81 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 148.50 ($1.95), approximately 360,459 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 338,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148 ($1.95).

The stock has a market capitalization of $301.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 139.47.

About Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust (LON:PCFT)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

