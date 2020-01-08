Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POLXF opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. Polydex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.29.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter. Polydex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

About Polydex Pharmaceuticals

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The company primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

