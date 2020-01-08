Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America set a $47.00 price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

Shares of PCH opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. Potlatchdeltic has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Dereu sold 10,966 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $473,621.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,979.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,303 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $145,563.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,588.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 28,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 9.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.