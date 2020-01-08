Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Receives Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.65.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$2.02 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$1.32 and a 52 week high of C$4.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.91. The stock has a market cap of $532.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$375.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$381.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.