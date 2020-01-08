Precision Drilling’s (PD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.80 to C$2.20 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.65.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of PD opened at C$2.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.04 million and a PE ratio of -3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.91. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$1.32 and a 52-week high of C$4.05.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$375.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$381.29 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.