Prescott General Partners Llc Sells 10,000 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.62, for a total transaction of $4,416,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $431.02 on Wednesday. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 12 month low of $385.36 and a 12 month high of $509.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 29.49 and a quick ratio of 29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $437.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.23.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.86 by $0.03. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,462,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth $1,116,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens raised shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.17.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

