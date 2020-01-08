Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Insider Michael D. Sieger Sells 3,356 Shares of Stock

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average of $75.63.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $22,762,000. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in Progressive by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 46,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 4,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 224.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 204,002 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.