Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Acquired by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 256.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,101,000 after purchasing an additional 143,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,361,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,991,000 after purchasing an additional 240,427 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,297,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 935,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $122.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.29 and a beta of 1.60. Proofpoint Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.77 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFPT. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Proofpoint from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $2,614,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,439,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $1,257,165.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,134.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,979 shares of company stock worth $6,539,841 in the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

