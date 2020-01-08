Proteo (OTCMKTS:PTEO) Trading 61.3% Higher

Proteo Inc (OTCMKTS:PTEO) traded up 61.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

Proteo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTEO)

Proteo, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, intends to develop, promote, and market pharmaceuticals and other biotech products in the United States. The company focuses on the development of anti-inflammatory treatments for rare diseases. Its proprietary product includes Elafin, a human protein that naturally occurs in human skin, lungs, and mammary glands.

