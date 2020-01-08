Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) Boosted by Analyst

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Cormark analyst T. Breytenbach now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Cormark currently has a “Top Pick” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price target on K92 Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

KNT opened at C$3.31 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.95 and a 1-year high of C$3.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The stock has a market cap of $588.09 million and a PE ratio of 16.23.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

