Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for LGI Homes Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.83 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LGIH. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $84.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.30.

Shares of LGIH opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.44. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $89.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 9,200 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $662,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $110,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1,332.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 379.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

