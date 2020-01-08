Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Ecolab Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecolab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 6th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ECL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

ECL opened at $187.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.68 and a 200 day moving average of $194.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $147.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

In other Ecolab news, insider Catelan Leanne bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 166.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 100.0% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

