Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quad Graphics, Inc. is a provider of print and related multichannel solutions for consumer magazines, special interest publications, catalogs, retail inserts and circulars, direct mail products, books and directories. Its print-related services comprise digital photography, digital imaging, binding, mailing and distribution, and data optimization and analytics services. The Company also engages in the design, development, manufacture, and service of printing-related auxiliary equipment for original equipment manufacturers and printing companies worldwide. Quad Graphics, Inc. is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin. “

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Quad/Graphics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Quad/Graphics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. Quad/Graphics has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Quad/Graphics will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quad/Graphics news, COO Thomas J. Frankowski bought 11,000 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly A. Vanderboom bought 18,287 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $77,171.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,823 shares in the company, valued at $400,153.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 45,350 shares of company stock valued at $195,560. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quad/Graphics (QUAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.