Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Stock Position Lessened by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 312.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 95.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Raytheon during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.76.

NYSE:RTN opened at $226.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $155.79 and a 1-year high of $232.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.39.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total value of $856,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,747.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.