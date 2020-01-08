Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RRR. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Union Gaming Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $23.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 2.08. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $465.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.74 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 0.04%. Research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1,848.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1,067.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

