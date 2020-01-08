Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Lowered to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

RGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $159.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $139.27 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.60. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $218,182.16. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,714,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,434 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 132.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

