Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $30.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.