Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATA. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

ATA stock opened at C$21.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of C$15.07 and a 52-week high of C$22.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$341.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$318.95 million.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.64, for a total transaction of C$324,622.50. Also, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$1,066,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$533,282.50. Insiders have sold 131,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,716,531 over the last 90 days.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

