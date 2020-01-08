Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $38.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Retail Value an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RVI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Value from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NYSE:RVI opened at $36.00 on Friday. Retail Value has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $688.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Retail Value will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.

In other Retail Value news, major shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 29,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,049,154.54. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $159,612.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,468 shares of company stock worth $9,449,036. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Retail Value by 129.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Retail Value by 27.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Value by 33.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Value by 4.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

