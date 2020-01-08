Richard Miles Brooks Sells 48,103 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $1,635,983.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,593,363.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Miles Brooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Richard Miles Brooks sold 80,000 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 520,932 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after buying an additional 160,682 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,810 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 26,528 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,547 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40,427 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

