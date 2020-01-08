Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. National Bank Financial currently has a “Underperform Underweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

RBA opened at C$56.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$56.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.50. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of C$42.64 and a 12-month high of C$58.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$382.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$375.04 million.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

