Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Rivernorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

NYSE:RIV opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

In other Rivernorth Opportunities Fund news, Director Patrick W. Galley acquired 33,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $539,311.68. Also, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 38,597 shares of company stock valued at $627,561.

About Rivernorth Opportunities Fund

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.