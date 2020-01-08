Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) VP Sells $181,416.50 in Stock

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $181,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:ROK opened at $203.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $207.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.59.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 2,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

