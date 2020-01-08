Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roku from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered Roku from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.28.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $138.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,727.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.34. Roku has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Louden sold 95,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $14,938,294.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,938,294.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $49,365.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,365.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,775 shares of company stock worth $40,185,375. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,202,000 after acquiring an additional 975,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 517.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,966,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 588,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,622,000 after acquiring an additional 651,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 19,212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,806,000 after acquiring an additional 799,614 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

