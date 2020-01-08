Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.8% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 440.9% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,559 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4,663.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after acquiring an additional 226,889 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 40.8% during the third quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 20,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $388,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

ROST stock opened at $118.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.41 and a fifty-two week high of $118.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

