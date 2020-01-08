Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

VNE has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Veoneer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Veoneer stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 3.02. Veoneer has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $33.11.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 27.00% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veoneer by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Veoneer in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veoneer by 10.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after buying an additional 64,775 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Veoneer in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Veoneer by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 15,755 shares during the period. 27.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

