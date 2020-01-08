Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sell Rating for Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Waddell & Reed Financial news, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 183,688 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,355,000.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

