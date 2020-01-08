RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 621.31 ($8.17).

RSA Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 568 ($7.47) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 555.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 547.12. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09. RSA Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 497.20 ($6.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 600.20 ($7.90).

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

