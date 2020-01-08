Rumble Resources (ASX:RTR) Shares Down 8.3%

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) shares were down 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 560,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 million and a PE ratio of -13.00.

Rumble Resources Company Profile (ASX:RTR)

Rumble Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of base and precious metal projects in Australia and Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, silver, vanadium, gold, nickel, and cobalt deposits, as well as platinum-group metals. Its flagship property is the Braeside project comprising approximately 1,000 square kilometers located on the eastern margin of the Pilbara Craton in the northwest of Western Australia.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.