Rupaya (RUPX) Price Tops $0.0002

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. Rupaya has a market cap of $12,198.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rupaya has traded 41% lower against the US dollar. One Rupaya coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,864.49 or 2.12993176 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000509 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023151 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

Rupaya (RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 65,159,342 coins and its circulating supply is 60,973,378 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org.

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

