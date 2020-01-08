Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3033 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE SBR opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 94.67% and a return on equity of 958.33%. The business had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

