salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 133.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 486.1% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 14,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 47.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,204,072 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,694,000 after purchasing an additional 62,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $29,610,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.99, for a total value of $94,233.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,847.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,608 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $261,412.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,267.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 386,242 shares of company stock worth $61,928,505. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $176.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.95. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $176.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cross Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.06.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

